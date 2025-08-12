How To Detox Microplastics From Our Cells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Sulforaphane is a chemical that is made when chewing cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and broccoli sprouts. A chemical in these vegetables called glucoraphanin mixes with an enzyme in humans called myrosinase, which produces sulforaphane".
UTL COMMENT:- So - young uncooked broccoli is great. Seeds better.
Also - The purple cabbage has a higher concentration of sulforaphane and works miraculously and faster.