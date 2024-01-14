Create New Account
Ernst Wolff gets to the point: The structure of digital-financial global domination (Interview with Ernst Wolff)
Kla.TV - English
Published a month ago

Ernst Wolff explains in a generally understandable way the background and mechanisms of the digital financial complex, how the roles are distributed and who passes the ball to whom in order to further expand an unprecedented global-centralist domination. 

