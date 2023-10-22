Riccardo Bosi: 60/40 War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t take a position re: Israel-Hamas conflict.
There’s good and bad on both.
This war is 60% show and 40% real.
Nasty stuff is going to happen.
Be prepared for the worst that could happen — and focus on what you can and must do in the next phase.
Evil will destroy itself.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Aussie-USA Roundtable (21 October 2023)