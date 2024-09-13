Karen Kingston - Spraying Monkeypox? Globalists Redefine Bio-Warfare

In this eye-opening presentation, Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston explains how the globalists have redefined vaccines and viruses and plan to weaponise aerosol "viruses" to perpetuate biological warfare on unsuspecting populations.





