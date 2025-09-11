Stew Peters’s The Truth About 9/11 Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Elites destroyed the Twin Towers with THERMITE!
Expert architect Richard Gage joins to detail the cover-ups and inside dealings surrounding 9/11.
Testimonies say they experienced explosions BEFORE the tower's collapse, and the media hid it all!
***IMPORTANT CONTENT***
Original Video - https://tinyurl.com/3ruur27b
Richard’s Blog - https://richardgage911.org
Stew’s Channel - https://www.rumble.com/StewPeters
Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com
Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org
Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4
Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f
OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7