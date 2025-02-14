Raising awareness about Girl Scout cookies

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Zen Honeycutt: Everybody loves Girl Scout cookies and will pay attention to this. That's what we need to do, is raise awareness. And we want what the Girl Scouts are selling to be wholesome and safe. Our ultimate goal here is to have them do a badge, which would be about regenerative organic agriculture, which is the solution to this. I'm sure we'll get into it, but the Girl Scout cookies, it's a problem Dell.

Del Bigtree: So what's the problem?

Zen Honeycutt: We tested 13 different types of cookies from 25 states, I believe it was California, Iowa and other states on our website, MomsAcrossAmerica.org they were 100% positive for glyphosate, Dell, at alarming levels, and 100% positive for heavy metals, over 88% of them had all five of the toxic metals that we tested for, which is aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and lead. Some of these toxic metals, almost all of them, can leave permanent lifetime damage. This is extremely disturbing, and it's not just the Girl Scout cookies. This is widespread across the nation. We just want to point out that it is in the Girl Scout cookies as well, and some of these levels, like for instance, over 80% of the Girl Scout Cookies had levels of lead that were higher than what the EPA allows, and the aluminum was anywhere up to 300 times higher than what people are supposed to be exposed to.

02/13/2025 - TheHighWire episode EPISODE 411: MEDICAL FREEDOM’S GOLDEN AGE - Executive Director of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt: TOXIC CHEMICALS IN GIRL SCOUT COOKIES EXPOSED: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/toxic-chemicals-in-girl-scout-cookies-exposed/