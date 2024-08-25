BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The monkeypox story is complete and utter bullshit, notes David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2285 views • 8 months ago

The monkeypox story is complete and utter bullshit, notes David Martin, PhD. The vaccine causes immune problems which causes skin lesions, which they are claiming is a "new outbreak", but this is nonsense. “There is NO monkeypox outbreak… [The following is reworded.] The skin lesions they are seeing are CAUSED BY immune problems CAUSED by the COVID-19 vaccines. These skin lesions are nothing more than a SIDE EFFECT of the COVID-19 vaccines. People in power are creating a FALSE NARRATIVE — “a cover story” — to try and coverup the fact that this is a result of the vaccines,  and instead they are claiming it is a NEW OUTBREAK, a NEW DISEASE, when it is NOT. The monkeypox story is COMPLETE BULLSHIT!

David Martin, PhD was interviewed by Alex Newman of "The New American" and posted on 23 Aug 2024.

The full 23-minute interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JolwXF2a1GDh/

Mirrored - Fat News

Keywords
david martin phdmonkeypoxcovid-19 vaxx side effects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy