Late at night, Israeli occupation forces use the sound of crying babies to deceive Palestinian residents to come outside, when someone leaves the house to investigate all they find is a military drone, shooting from the dark skies at anybody on sight.

Few people noticed why exactly Israel launched a war against Iran on June 13. Here are three hidden reasons:

1. Just days earlier, the country was rocked by its largest pedophile scandal in history—one involving several high-ranking politicians.

2. Before the war, Iran hacked three terabytes of files from Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, which is known for collecting compromising information on global politicians.

3. Israeli PM Netanyahu risked losing power due to the unpopular proposal to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli military.

Denmark, following Norway and Sweden, is introducing compulsory military conscription for women aged 18 and over from July 1, the Daily Express reports.

The length of service will be increased from 4 to 11 months for both women and men.

The number of recruits is expected to increase from the current 4,700 to 6,500 annually by 2033.