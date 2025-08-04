UK planning the largest ever national pandemic exercise later this year....

UK Government: "We are susceptible to a much wider range of risks than we were even a decade ago. Cyber attacks... power outages, the possibility of another pandemic."



"Later this year, we will have the largest ever national pandemic exercise that will test the UK's readiness for future pandemics."



Those who have been paying attention will know that these government "crisis preparedness drills" have an uncanny habit of just preceding (or coinciding with precisely) the exact real-world "crisis" they were "preparing" for. See Event 201, 9/11, 7/7, etc.



Which begs the question: Are they planning to stage another Covid-style fake pandemic?



