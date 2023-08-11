The Perfect Triangle #157 - 11 August 2023 - Guest: Richard Sauder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The legendary Richard Sauder (Art Bell, Jeff Rense & more) returns to The Perfect Triangle. Sound of Freedom, the Ecuador political assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, the new fronts in the ever widening war -- Suwalki Corridor, Sudan, Niger, probably the western Pacific, etc., the coming epic collapse of the U$$A, Inc. and related tangents will be discussed. Richard’s website: eventhorizonchronicle.blogspot.com