Don't be afraid to Love God, don't be afraid to Love your family and friends, don't be afraid to Love your neighbors and people around you. And in order to start learning to Love, it is important to step over shaitan in yourself so that a wide road opens up to you into the wonderful world of God's Love. Selfless good deeds for other people help you feel truly happy. Have you ever wondered what kind of neighbor you are to the people around you? Why is consciousness afraid to contact the closest neighbors, and why does it throw doubts to a person: "What will they think of me?" Why should we live amicably with our neighbors, have respect for one another, and treat them as people of high status? These and many other topics are discussed in the video "Don't Be Afraid to Love" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

