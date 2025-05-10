FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 147:14-20, Pt. 3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250503

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH SHALOM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Praise to YAHWEH for Your WORD and Providence

14. You, my JEHOVAH SHALOM maketh Peace in my borders, and filleth me with the finest of the wheat.

15. You, YAHWEH sendeth forth Your commandment upon earth: Your Holy Word runneth very swiftly.

16. You, my Almighty Heavenly Father giveth snow like wool: You scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes.

17. You, The LORD GOD my PEACE casteth forth Your ice like morsels: who can stand before Your cold?

18. You, my JEHOVAH SHALOM sendeth out Your Word, and melteth them: You causeth Your wind to blow, and the waters flow.

19. You, my Almighty Heavenly Father sheweth Your Holy Scriptures unto Jacob, and Christians, Your statutes and Your judgments unto Israel and the world.

20. My JEHOVAH SHALOM, because of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, You have redeemed all nations: and as for Your judgments, now we know them. We praise You JEHOVAH SHALOM! Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 147:14-20 personalized KJV).

****

