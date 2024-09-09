The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 355 - Tik Tok World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I will attempt an overview of another difficult topic which is the Sexual Depravity that goes mostly “Unseen” in society today. This message is a follow on from the last message Video No.354 titled “Reptilians.” If you haven’t listened to that then I urge you to do so. Once again this message is NOT meant to be comprehensive but rather an introduction to an extensive subject. The origin of this Sexual Corruption eating out the HEART of Normal Social Relations today is the cancerous philosophy of FEMINISM. In this presentation I will fast-track Modern History covering key developments in the 20th century that enabled the destruction of the family unit by the Roman Cult. Normal Heterosexual relationships between Men and Women are absolutely necessary to ensure the stable homes needed for the provision of nurturing and development of children into well adjusted individuals with “normal” desires based on standards of morality set down in the Bible.
