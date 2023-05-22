Klaus Schwab Brags WEF Can 'Fact Check Your Subconscious' by 'Hacking Your Dreams'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientists have a stark warning for us: the globalist elite can now hack your dreams, fact check your subconscious, and target your dreams with mind control messages to influence your behavior — and they are already rolling out the technology.
Mind control for the masses, in which even our dreams are controlled and manipulated – with or without our consent – is the future for humanity, according to the global elite.
What will this look like in reality? If an ordinary person who was raised in a good Christian home happens to be operating under the illusion that a woman cannot have a penis, or that pedophilia is evil, don’t worry, the WEF will hack his dreams, penetrate his subconscious, and rewire his thoughts.
