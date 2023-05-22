BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwab Brags WEF Can 'Fact Check Your Subconscious' by 'Hacking Your Dreams'
273 views • 05/22/2023

Scientists have a stark warning for us: the globalist elite can now hack your dreams, fact check your subconscious, and target your dreams with mind control messages to influence your behavior — and they are already rolling out the technology. 

Mind control for the masses, in which even our dreams are controlled and manipulated – with or without our consent – is the future for humanity, according to the global elite.

What will this look like in reality? If an ordinary person who was raised in a good Christian home happens to be operating under the illusion that a woman cannot have a penis, or that pedophilia is evil, don’t worry, the WEF will hack his dreams, penetrate his subconscious, and rewire his thoughts.

-Visit https://www.FieldofGreens.com and use promo code TPV for 15% off your first order.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
depopulationfact checkwefklaus schwabgreat resetglobalist elitefact checkingyuval noah hararihack dreams
