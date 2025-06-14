BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡💥💥⚡ 2025 IRAN NUCLEAR WAR! THE 430 DAYS OF WARNING! AND THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OF APRIL 8TH 2024
End the global reset
End the global reset
80 followers
1
182 views • 3 months ago

this video was made as theory! but I think when I bring out in here might be worth listening to. does the day Israel attacked Iran on June 12th 2025 have anything to do with the total solar eclipse of April 8th 2024? this video I will bring these things out and I will leave it up to you to decide in the end. but I'm going to bring some things up that are more than interesting and stand out like a sore thumb. It is worth knowing cuz we might very well be on the edge of you know what hitting the fan. We might be sitting here for another 8 months. We don't know how this is going to go. but I think you might ought to watch this one

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

2025iran wareclipse
