Narcoführer reunites with his favorite person, Macron
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 5 months ago

Narcoführer reunites with his favorite person at the “summit of the coalition of the willing” in Paris where they will discuss military support for Ukraine and the deployment of a “military contingent of peacekeepers" - so basically nothing of importance. 

Adding: 

Europe plans to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine despite Russia's position, Macron said.

The mission will be led by Britain.

"The military will cover the sea, air and land areas and will be part of a broader security package. It is not for Russia to decide whether there will be deterrent forces in Ukraine. From next week, our diplomatic advisers will monitor the implementation of the decisions taken today," Macron said following a meeting with European leaders.

He did not specify how the mission would function and on what grounds it would enter Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
