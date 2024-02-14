© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 14th February 2024
00:39 The West Resists One-World Government As Globalists Push Ahead
12:06 Phasing Out Farmers In Favour Of Frankenfood For Profits—With Guest Sandi Adams
29:11 Updates And Announcements
32:10 Private Cancer Care And Jabs Get A Royal Promotion
43:33 What Can We All Do About This?—With Katy-Jo Murfin, HOPE Sussex
Source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-14th-february-2024