The Fed Launches CBDC Phase 1 This Month

The Federal Reserve Bank’s FedNow Is Scheduled For Launch

* The Great Resetters’ worldwide social credit system has arrived.

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?





Reese Reports | 5 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64a5826e2dd399a2c1662530

