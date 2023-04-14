Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital Discusses Economic Crisis News, Government Bailouts, FDIC

Dr. Jane Ruby





Apr 13, 2023





Dr. Jane Ruby welcomes Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a world renowned financial analyst. Schiff covers the current economic crisis, government bail outs, FDIC insolvency, and the importance of having gold-backed currency for financial stability. Government involvement and interventions are the main causes of skyrocketing healthcare costs. Also discussed are the disadvantages of holding on to fiat money and the effects of government economic policies on high inflation.





Peter Schiff, Peter Schiff Radio, Euro Pacific Capital, economic news, government bailouts, FDIC insolvency, gold backed currency, rising healthcare costs, high inflation





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hvorm-peter-schiff-discusses-economic-crisis-news-and-gold-backed-currency.html



