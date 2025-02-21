© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O'Keefe
SHOCKING HIDDEN CAMERA CONFESSION: LA Mayor Official Admits Office Knew Wildfires Were Coming, Claims There Was “Nothing They Could Do,” Blames Residents Who “Lost Everything”; LADWP Project Manager Confesses the Pacific Palisades Reservoir Was Empty for "A Year"
“Their yards were out of code. Like, nobody gave a f*ck.”
“How long was the reservoir empty?” “Like a year.”