Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Vigilant News Network Episode 13
#10 - Tucker Carlson warns, “They’re going to STEAL the election.”
#9 - Donald Trump makes shocking statement on COVID vaccines.
#8 - New study vindicates ivermectin.
#7 - Pro boxer says he watched elites rape children in the woods.
#6 - Centuries of evidence make a damning case that vaccines cause sudden infant death syndrome.
#5 - A new study unearths unexpected findings about red meat.
#4 - Strange connections continue to emerge surrounding Fani Willis.
#3 - New law would make COVID vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries and deaths.
#2 - Washington's Secretary of State has weaponized artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct mass surveillance ahead of the US 2024 Presidential Election.
#1 - Elon Musk issues warning for America: “Groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”
