BGMCTV P162 Parash 004 Vayers He appeared

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV P163 Parash 5 Hayyei-Sarah (Sarah’s Life) B’resheet 23:1 -25:18
B’resheet / Genesis 24 Avraham, being solicitous to get his son Yitzchak/Isaac property married, calls his confidential servant, probably Eliezer, and makes him swear that he will not take a wife for Yitzchak/from among the Canaanites, Gen_24:1-3, but from among his own kindred, Gen_24:4. The servant proposes certain difficulties, Gen_24:5, which Avraham removes by giving him the strongest assurances of God’s direction in the business, Gen_24:6, Gen_24:7, and then specifies the conditions of the oath, Gen_24:8. The form of the oath itself, Gen_24:9. The servant makes preparations for his journey, and sets out for Mesopotamia, the residence of Avraham’s kindred, Gen_24:10. Arrives at a well near to the place, Gen_24:11. His prayer to God, Gen_24:12-14. Rebekah, the daughter of Bethuel, son of Nahor, Avraham’s brother, comes to the well to draw water, Gen_24:15. She is described, Gen_24:16. Conversation between her and Avraham’s servant, in which every thing took place according to his prayer to God, Gen_24:17-21. He makes her presents, and learns whose daughter she is, Gen_24:22-24. She invites him to her father’s house, Gen_24:25. He returns thanks to God for having thus far given him a prosperous journey, Gen_24:26, Gen_24:27. Rebekah runs home and informs her family, Gen_24:28; on which her brother Laban comes out, and invites the servant home, Gen_24:29-31. His reception, Gen_24:32, Gen_24:33. Tells his errand, Gen_24:34, and how he had proceeded in executing the trust reposed in him, Gen_24:35-48. Requests an answer, Gen_24:49. The family of Rebekah consent that she should become the wife of Yitz'chak / Isaac, Gen_24:50, Gen_24:51. The servant worships God, Gen_24:52, and gives presents to Milcah, Laban, and Rebekah, Gen_24:53. He requests to be dismissed, Gen_24:54-56. Rebekah, being consulted, consents to go, Gen_24:57, Gen_24:58. She is accompanied by her nurse, Gen_24:59; and having received the blessing of her parents and relatives, Gen_24:60, she departs with the servant of Avraham, Gen_24:61. They are met by Yitzchak who was on an evening walk for the purpose of meditation, Gen_24:62-65. The servant relates to Yitzchak all that he had done, Gen_24:66. Yitzchak and Rebekah are married, Gen_24:67.