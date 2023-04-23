© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f4vlabb18
April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks
Ava showed a map of the locations of the CCP’s secret police station around the world collected and reported by an anti-CCP human rights platform.
2023年4月22日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中，Ava采访 @BillRobinson
Ava展示了某反共人权组织收集报告的关于中共在全世界的秘密警察局的地点的地图。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp