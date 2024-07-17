DTP, Zika, Mosquitoes, Bioweapon, Neuroimmune Reaction, no such thing as LYME disease.

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Erin Page: I have talked many times about my son's diagnosis of PANS or PANDAS. For those of you who are unfamiliar with those acronyms, it's a pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric type disorder from the official diagnostic standpoint, it really is a neuroimmune reaction. My son and I, we were really gaslit for a very long time...

Dr Judy Mikovits: You know, PANS, and as we separate out these diseases; so what they did in the Zika was they did DTP shots. Oh DTP, Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus. But they had that Zika is the family of virus that is mosquito spread. And they told you they wanted a vector, a delivery system back in 2005, 6, 7. They've weaponized mosquitoes before. Well, what is Lyme disease? No such thing. Lyme is a place in Connecticut: LYME.

What they had done is Borrelia Burgdorferi is tick and that is the very strain of Borrelia that was weaponized at Fort Detrick. Oh in the 50s, 60s at the National Cancer Institute, even before the National Cancer Institute in the 50s and 60s. This was when that exact same location at Fort Dietrich was a bioweapons program.





July 17, 2024

