08.10.24: Brumate Hopsulator Bott'l Temperature Retention Test.
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
5 views • 9 months ago

* Please pardon the brukkake after the inversions, these things happen ;)

So I grabbed this on sale from their site. The sale is still on if you're interested.

It's listed at $17.95 + S&H. Took about 7 business days to get here.

I can't say that these bad products. She held a good temp for 30 minutes at 106°f.

While Mili is a Yeti girl I do love my brumates even if they are made in China.

Thanks for coming by.

Hope you're having a good weekend

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/

