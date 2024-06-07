The M18 Report: Episode 3 "Alex Newman"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audrey Werner, Founder of The Matthew XVIII Group, sits down with Alex Newman, CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media to discuss his current book "Indoctrinating our Children to Death" (https://libertysentinel.org/savechildren/).
If you'd like to support Alex and the Liberty Sentinel, please visit: https://libertysentinel.org/support-the-cause-of-liberty-our-sponsors/
If you would like to learn more and find out how to support The Matthew XVIII Group, please visit https://www.matthewxviii.org/ .