IMMUNE STRENGTH is Your SPLEEN? 5x More Powerful than Your Liver? 4 min InfoTalk. RCP123.org BraveTV.com

The spleen is much more than just a 'side-organ'. The spleen is running your immune system.



Spleen filter function is 5x more powerful than the liver. Spleen is your IMMUNE SYSTEM and it runs on COPPER.

Morley Robbins & Jason Dean, Secret Destruction of Your Immune System Nov 27

Brave TV - Nov 27, 2023 - Morley Robbins - The Secret Destruction of Your Immune System

DEEP DIVE on SPLEEN FUNCTION and SPLENO-PENTIN PEPTIDE:

"...When you take the spleen out, a lot of people have their spleen removed... is replaced by life-long antibiotics... We have this organ that is keeping track of the immune system (the spleen), and the peptide [it makes] that neutralizes the negative effects of bacteria....Could it be that antibiotics kill the spleen?" ~. Morley Robbins, www.RCP123.org

Part of the spleen's immune defense is the splenopentin peptide.

Bad bacteria secrete an endo-toxin (lipo-poly-saccharide or LPS) which shuts down complex 4 in the mitochondria. Complex 4 is critical for producing energy (ATP). Splenopentin (also called splenin) stops this endo-toxin. The splenopentin peptide of 5 amino acids is made by the spleen and needs to be activated (alpha-amidated) by the PAM enzyme which is copper dependent. This means the spleen uses a LOT of copper to defend the body.

'Complement system' is the body's 'Turbo' system. The complement system molecules are produced in the spleen and turbo-charge the T-cells and B-cells.

The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:

STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’

STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D

STOP Taking calcium supplements

STOP Taking zinc supplements

STOP Taking molybdenum supplements

STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.

STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)

STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid

STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners

STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.)

STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.)

STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic

STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods

STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices



