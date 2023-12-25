IMMUNE STRENGTH is Your SPLEEN? 5x More Powerful than Your Liver? 4 min InfoTalk. RCP123.org BraveTV.com

The spleen is much more than just a 'side-organ'. The spleen is running your immune system.
Spleen filter function is 5x more powerful than the liver. Spleen is your IMMUNE SYSTEM and it runs on COPPER.
Morley Robbins & Jason Dean, Secret Destruction of Your Immune System Nov 27
Brave TV - Nov 27, 2023 - Morley Robbins - The Secret Destruction of Your Immune System
https://rumble.com/v3y7hkj-brave-tv-nov-27-2023-morley-robbins-the-secret-destruction-of-your-immune-s.html
https://www.brighteon.com/279740d4-8c63-43e3-b365-1659930c34e7
DEEP DIVE on SPLEEN FUNCTION and SPLENO-PENTIN PEPTIDE:
"...When you take the spleen out, a lot of people have their spleen removed... is replaced by life-long antibiotics... We have this organ that is keeping track of the immune system (the spleen), and the peptide [it makes] that neutralizes the negative effects of bacteria....Could it be that antibiotics kill the spleen?" ~. Morley Robbins, www.RCP123.org
18 min.
Part of the spleen's immune defense is the splenopentin peptide.
Bad bacteria secrete an endo-toxin (lipo-poly-saccharide or LPS) which shuts down complex 4 in the mitochondria. Complex 4 is critical for producing energy (ATP). Splenopentin (also called splenin) stops this endo-toxin. The splenopentin peptide of 5 amino acids is made by the spleen and needs to be activated (alpha-amidated) by the PAM enzyme which is copper dependent. This means the spleen uses a LOT of copper to defend the body.
'Complement system' is the body's 'Turbo' system. The complement system molecules are produced in the spleen and turbo-charge the T-cells and B-cells.
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about/
About Morley Robbins: Welcome to Wellness at https://theRootCauseProtocol.com/
The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:
STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’
STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D
STOP Taking calcium supplements
STOP Taking zinc supplements
STOP Taking molybdenum supplements
STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.
STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)
STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid
STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners
STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.)
STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.)
STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic
STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods
STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices
