BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Asking College Students, "Are We Truly Free?" - EMPOWER THE ERA
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
218 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
16 views • 4 months ago

Unlock the minds of the next generation-join us as we go to the USF campus and ask college students the big question: Are we truly free? In this eye-opening street interview, we dive deep into what freedom means in today’s world, exploring everything from student life, social pressures, and technology to politics and personal dreams. Their unfiltered answers will surprise you, challenge your perspective, and spark conversation about what it really means to be empowered in our era.

Thanks to Ahmed from Civil Offense for collaborating: https://www.youtube.com/@civiloffense/

All my links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


🔔 Subscribe for more thought-provoking content and join the movement to #EmpowerTheEra

👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments: What does freedom mean to YOU? Is it real, or just an illusion?


If you enjoyed this video, check out our playlist on student perspectives and social issues. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more campus conversations!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBJX__Nsnxg&list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbIyku2DNj2veeTjE4URtR_U


#CollegeStudents #StreetInterviews #StudentVoices #CampusLife #EmpowerTheEra #usf

Keywords
freedominterviewpoliticstruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy