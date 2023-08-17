BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Increbile Interview with Michael Jaco , Kevin from Virginia, and two local ladies living in Hawaii. Kevin and Michael call out the Cabal State of Hawaii and the Governor and the Police Chief big time
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
1
223 views • 08/17/2023

Most Hawaiians don't have shit.  The Haoles bought up all their land and many of them are on Welfare. Just look at their Senator -  Hiroto - She is the worst.   Total Cabal player.  I can not stand that Bitch.  Like Alex Jones was saying, he was there twice over the last year. He estimated that 40% of the cars on the road are electric. Lots of Tesla owners.  Many Libtards including Hawaiian Libtard bought electric cars. Have you seen an electric car blow up ?  You can not put out the fires.  The Lithium batteries burn long and hot.  Keven really calls a spade a spade. 

Keywords
hawaiicorruptfires
