https://gettr.com/post/p2gmqo28f14
5/8/2023【Miles Insight】Why is it illogical for the prosecution to claim that Mr. Guo, who is currently seeking political asylum in the United States, has a flight risk?#MilesGuo #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/8/2023【Nicole看七哥】为什么说检方认为正在美国申请政治庇护的郭先生有逃跑的风险是毫无逻辑的谬论？
#郭文贵 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks