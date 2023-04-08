© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | Dr. Joseph Ladapo Says the CDC is 'Completely Disconnected from Reality'
Dr. Joseph Ladapo Responds to the WHO's New COVID Vaccine Guidance for Children & Disturbing Data From England "It makes it not only senseless, but malicious, to be giving these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to young men and boys at this point in the pandemic."
"Their house is crumbling and we're going to help speed that along"
@FLSurgeonGen
See article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/who-quietly-backtracks-and-says-healthy-children-and-teens-are-considered-low-risk-and-do-not-need-covid-19-shot/
https://rumble.com/v2gnajw--dr.-joseph-ladapo-says-the-cdc-is-completely-disconnected-from-reality.html