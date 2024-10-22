The 7 Seals of Revelation (Revelation 6 & 8)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 7 seals of Revelation describe a series of dramatic events that will happen before the return of Christ. But what do these events represent and when will they happen? Or have they already occurred? Today we will examine the 7 seals closely and see the profound truth they have to reveal of our own position in the unfolding of bible prophecy.
00:00 - Introduction & Review
24:14 - The 1st Seal
32:56 - The Importance of Seals
43:47 - The 2nd Seal
50:48 - The 3rd Seal
1:03:08 - The 4th Seal
1:14:10 - The 5th Seal
1:18:33 - The 6th Seal
1:27:09 - The 7th Seal
1:32:14 - Final Thoughts