The 7 Seals of Revelation (Revelation 6 & 8)

The 7 seals of Revelation describe a series of dramatic events that will happen before the return of Christ. But what do these events represent and when will they happen? Or have they already occurred? Today we will examine the 7 seals closely and see the profound truth they have to reveal of our own position in the unfolding of bible prophecy.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

24:14 - The 1st Seal

32:56 - The Importance of Seals

43:47 - The 2nd Seal

50:48 - The 3rd Seal

1:03:08 - The 4th Seal

1:14:10 - The 5th Seal

1:18:33 - The 6th Seal

1:27:09 - The 7th Seal

1:32:14 - Final Thoughts

