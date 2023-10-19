© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera debunks Israel's claim that it was a failed Islamic Jihad rocket that killed civilians in the hospital on Tuesday evening.
Where's the US stations and publications, seeing through the BS... oh yeah, we know.; )
Adding the day after I posted this, now the 20th. The following was done probably because of this bu AJ.
The Israeli government has decided to close the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera in Israel - Izvestia, citing local media.
Radio Kan reports that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved rules allowing the closure.