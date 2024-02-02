Ronald Reagan's Failed Death Prophecies ~ The Last Day FALSE Prophet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW Many Prophecies That are LIES Make Someone Like False brother Rg Stair
a FALSE PROPHET and False WITNESS ?
Ezekiel 13:7 Have ye not seen a vain vision, and have ye not spoken a lying divination, whereas ye say, The LORD saith it; Albeit I HAVE NOT SPOKEN?
