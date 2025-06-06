What can be expected from a DUI in court? This can vary greatly. For first time DUIs, we can often get an offer for a plea bargain that is acceptable to the client, and it can be over fairly quickly after the client accepts the offer. On the other hand, some of the more serious DUI cases can get quite involved. In more serious cases, it becomes difficult to get a reasonable plea bargain offer, and the only possibility for a better outcome is to go to trial.





If a case is set for trial, it can take many more court dates and much more time before the case is over. When a case gets set for trial, we also get set a date for a motions hearing where we argue for things like suppression of evidence. If the case involves scientific evidence, we may need to call in a scientific expert to testify in your case. Even after the trial is over, you may be faced with a month or more before you're truly finished. You may have to get a pretrial sentencing report and then come back again for sentencing.





If you've been charged with a DUI, don't go at it alone. Call us at the number listed below or the website. Thanks.





https://duilawfirmdenver.com/

303-404-7492



