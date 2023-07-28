BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PSEC - 2023 - Dave Kelso & Vinny Eastwood On RPN & TVES | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
7 views • 07/28/2023

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Dave Kelso & Vinny Eastwood On RPN & TVES" -- Dave Kelso, Neroke, Steve Rearson & V have fun discussing topics with Vinny Eastwood, on a PSEC / RPN / TVES combo show, only days prior to Vinny's return to court. Will Vinny Eastwood & Billy TK end up in prison for wrong think, thus officially marking the complete and total end of any and all freedom in New Zealand, aka Nu Xiland aka Naziland? Or will the court surprise us all and rule in the direction of freedom and fairness? We shall all see!


This video can be watched as one full single video, or in several sections that are 45 minutes or less.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Vinny Eastwood, Neroke, Steve Rearson, V, CC / Fair Use: some old barbie song parody, clips from the new Velma series, Blues Bros Jail House Rock cover

Hashtags: #freedom #tyranny #newzealand #politicallyincorrect #humor

Metatags Space Separated: freedom tyranny newzealand politicallyincorrect humor

Metatags Comma Separated: freedom, tyranny, newzealand, politicallyincorrect, humor



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0FNUSIqanaZ5/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---Dave-Kelso---Vinny-Eastwood-On-RPN---TVES---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v32ye9c-psec-2023-dave-kelso-and-vinny-eastwood-on-rpn-and-tves-full-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/UiAYXKn

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5cca3010-c5fe-4ce2-bcf2-248436d5895d

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/1zFC8DqiFNkj55S

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=24da906693380674a63856e82f69b66f42e6a2b9cff663e5fd2220485fe224b3&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



freedomhumortyrannynewzealandpoliticallyincorrect
