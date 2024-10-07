Cindy Crawford - Fair Game (5_6)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fair Game is a 1995 American action thriller film directed by Andrew Sipes. It stars Cindy Crawford as family law attorney Kate McQuean and William Baldwin as police officer Max Kirkpatrick. Written by Charlie Fletcher, Fair Game is based on Paula Gosling's 1974 novel A Running Duck, which was previously adapted into the 1986 film Cobra. Locations used for the film included Coral Gables, Florida, Miami Beach, and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.