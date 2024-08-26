"Rape in the name of God, as they say" - Israeli Occupied Settlers Harassing Palestinians

"Rape in the name of God, as they say"

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has released a video showing a group of settlers harassing Palestinians in Khirbet Wadi a-Rakhim, located in the South Hebron Hills, south of the occupied West Bank.

One of the settlers mentions the notorious Sde Teiman center, where Palestinian detainees are being systematically tortured and gang-raped by Israeli guards, and threatens the Palestinians with "rape in the name of God."