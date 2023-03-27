BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole on Wise Guys: The CCP’s infiltration is not only up in the U.S. airspace, like the spy balloons, but also reaches the living room of each American family
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
56 views • 03/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cnmx722e3

3/25/2023 Nicole on Wise Guys: The CCP’s infiltration is not only up in the U.S. airspace, like the spy balloons, but also reaches the living room of each American family. The reason why Huawei and TikTok are still running their businesses in the U.S. is because some Americans, including former members of Congress, work as lobbyists for them on behalf of the CCP.

#WiseGuys #JohnTabacco #LouisGelormino #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuoNow


3/25/2023 妮可参加Wise Guys脱口秀：中共对美国渗透不仅表现在天空上的气球，也出现在美国家庭的客厅里；华为和海外版抖音之所以还能在美国正常运营，就是因为一些美国人包括前国会议员帮中共为它们做说客

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #立即释放郭文贵

