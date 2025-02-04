BREAKING: GLOBAL GOLD SHORTAGE! - People Line Up To Panic Buy Gold! - Massive Tariff Effect!

AVOID THE CBDC AND FINANCIAL RUIN HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the breaking news of a gold shortage worldwide which has been exacerbated by recent tariffs as we see traders line up for weeks to get gold out the Bank of England.

Following the recent Trump tariffs, an already existing gold shortage has been exacerbated. There is massive demand for gold as currencies falter across the board and teamed with the demand, people are waiting weeks to get their hands on gold.

Traders are sending so much gold from the Bank of England to the United States that waiting time has octupled.

As banks face insolvency across the board and hope for the FDIC actually being able to protect the lost funds becomes more and more unlikely, as banks bring in Basel 3 bail in orders, as trade wars continue and the dollar faces an inevitable, eventual collapse, it's incredibly important that people understand the many solutions out there rather than waiting to "see what happens."





