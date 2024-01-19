The Cost of Salvation: Beyond Religion

In this enlightening scripture study, we explore key passages from the Book of Matthew and Romans. Reflecting on the Pharisees and Sadducees' approach to baptism, we consider the importance of repentance and righteousness in faith. We also delve into the dialogue of Jesus with these religious figures, interpreting Christ's teachings on faith, salvation, and the concept of the 'children of the kingdom.' Drawing insights from these dialogues, the speaker emphasizes that salvation does not come from religion, but from faith in Jesus Christ. The broadcast concludes with a prayer and a plea to share these spiritual lessons with others.



00:00 Introduction and Praise

00:32 Discussion on Pharisees and Sadducees

01:10 Reflection on Matthew 16:24

02:17 Exploring the Faith of Abraham

04:26 Understanding Righteousness and Faith

05:03 John's Refusal to Baptize without Repentance

06:29 Jesus' Words on the Kingdom of Heaven

07:52 The Importance of Accepting Jesus Christ

09:09 Consequences of Rejecting Jesus Christ

10:39 Closing Thoughts and Prayer

11:17 Call to Action