Long line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
188 views • 07/12/2023

We as a Nation are at a breaking point. This is a line of people outside the halls of Congress demanding Chris Wray be detained.


Can you feel the shift in power?


The people are fed up with the deep-state 2 tier system of justice.


Accountability is coming soon.



https://twitter.com/WeThePepe3/status/1679185733746032650?s=20

white houseccpbiden crime familyinfluence peddling schemecongress investigationdir wray hearing
