VIOLATION! Yemeni strikes spark huge fire on SOUNION

The Yemeni Navy attack, caused a major fire on board of SOUNION vessel in the Red Sea after it was targeted, whose owner company violated the decision to ban entry to the Israeli occupation ports. The Yemeni Armed Forces released video on August 23, 2024, showing the scene of their operation the day before against the Greek-flagged crude oil tanker, precisely at a position 77 nautical miles west of Hodeidah. The Yemeni Armed Forces have appealed to all ships not to tamper with their data and hide their identities so as not to arouse suspicion, otherwise their ships will be targeted for collision. The shipping lanes in the Red Sea are completely safe except for ships linked to Israel, America and Britain, and the Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that in the next phase it will be even tougher on ships that violate the decision, in solidarity with the people of Gaza. As a result, SOUNION vessel, which was carrying 150,000 metric tons of crude oil, has been drifting in the Red Sea with its engines off since two days ago due to targeted missile fire. Thus, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced regarding the ship in question, holding firm and not backing down from the promise for almost a year to target the violating ships, despite constant warnings!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/