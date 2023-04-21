What I Learned from Having Interdimensional Contact | EP. 3

There is so much more to reality than what we can perceive with our basic five senses. In fact, there are many other dimensional realities that exist simultaneously on top of our physical one. Most people are not aware of these other dimensions. But sometimes, a person's consciousness is able to expand far enough to access those dimensions and encounter spiritual beings who reside in those realms.

In this episode, I share the story of my first interdimensional contact experience with a light being and reveal the message it came to give me. I also discuss how this anomalous experience affected me and the lingering effects of it afterwards. Lastly, I explore two concepts related to interdimensional contact and what I learned from having this profound spiritual experience.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥

00:00 Intro

04:54 Announcement: Cosmic Light Language Transmissions

06:51 Interdimensional Contact Experience

10:40 Description of Light Being

12:18 Telepathy as Communication

13:16 Message from Interdimensional Being

15:38 Lingering Effects After Contact

17:31 Contact with Two More Interdimensional Beings + What They Taught Me

20:15 Validation from a Native American Healer

25:26 Validation from an African Shaman

26:25 Multidimensionality: Did It Really Happen or Was it a Dream?

29:21 Why I Felt Fear & The Truth About Non-Physical Beings

33:58 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is a Lemurian shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares light language sound healing music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to encourage spiritual health, inner healing and energetic medicine so people can awaken to the truth of who they are.



𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖

