2 dogs were abandoned in the middle of the highway, they crawled into the bushes to hide from danger

March 7, 2024





When Eka was on her way home, she heard a puppy crying.

She followed the cry and found a small puppy stuck in the drain

When we arrived, we also saw a crying puppy in the bushes nearby.

Two little girls were faced with danger on the road, where they were abandoned, and had to fend for themselves.

One of them was so scared that he fell into the drain with no way out.

They are only 5 weeks old.

This is their sad and scary start to life.

It was not an easy rescue, as they are very afraid of us humans.

