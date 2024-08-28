A group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were surprised by a sudden attack of Russian Lancet ammunition on the front of their armored column on their way to enter one of the settlements in the Kursk region. An Ukrainian soldier captured live footage of the impact of Russian drone flash strike, in a video of the clash that took place on August 11, but some of the footage was only recently posted around August 26, 2024. The intense footage shows a large armored column of Ukrainian Paratroopers, and trying to break through Cherkassky Porechny under fire from Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian soldiers were annoyed that the Lancet drone managed to penetrate the armor of a T-64BV tank of their comrades, even though they had tried to shoot the Lancet in the air with small arms. The tank initially tried to keep working, then caught fire. However after the attack, the Ukrainians rushed to protect the surrounding area.

Things then got worse for the Ukrainian or NATO armored column, and the Lancet kamikaze drone flew into another armored vehicle in their column, as shown in a part of video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on August 11. Several vehicles of Kiev troops, such as T-80 tank, were completely burned out with a huge explosion, and then completely destroyed. So far, until August 27, the next Ukraine-NATO armored vehicles are burning out on the good highway of the Kursk region. For more than a week, Russian soldiers have been repelling the attacks of Ukraine, which is defending its presence on Russian land, attacking waves of Ukrainian infantry and another equipment.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry statement said that Russian army units attacked Ukrainian army armored personnel carriers detected at the Kursk border, with Lancet kamikaze UAV. Lancet drones continue to be a nightmare for Ukrainian forces, as Kiev’s cannon fodder crews try hard to hide their armored personnel carriers in the trees, completely unaware that Russian forces know exactly where they are. The armored vehicles’ march during the Western-backed offensive turned into a shooting battle for Russian forces. Real-time data confirms, that the vehicles are burning.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/