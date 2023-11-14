10 Stealth Camping Shelters: Tips and Skills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here are 10 stealth camping shelters, tips and tricks to help you stay hidden when out in the wild! From building a bushcraft shelter with no tools, using wilderness survival skills and tips and tricks to make a solid short term survival shelter, to using man-made materials like a tarp, to set up low profile mini-tents for camping.
Shared from and subscribe to:TA Outdoors
https://www.youtube.com/@TAOutdoors/videos