Leviathan AI: The Serpent’s Global Reach 🇮🇱 ⚠️Unveiling A.I.: Leviathan AI ,The unseen Serpent , part 4, ⚠️ The battle for Humanity
With its roots in Israeli defense and its tendrils extending into every corner of the globe, Leviathan AI represents the zenith of surveillance and control technology. It is a system designed not only to observe but to manipulate and enforce a new world order, where dissent is quickly identified and suppressed, and where the balance of power is maintained through an intricate web of data and algorithms.