Battle Footage: 200th Brigade storms Ukrainian trenches near Artyomovsk
➡️In the UAV footage from the, fighters from the "Sever-Z" brigade are seen launching an assault on fortified Ukrainian positions.
➡️Close-quarters combat is taking place in Ukrainian trenches. A soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine throws a grenade near his wounded comrade, depriving him of any chances of survival. Seizing the opportunity, a Russian soldier opens intense fire on the enemy.
Another AFU serviceman gets wounded and is forced to retreat, followed by others, leading to a collective withdrawal.
➡️The separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet continues to destroy advancing AFU forces and counterattack before they can launch their assault.