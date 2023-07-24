BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Battle Footage 200th Brigade - Storms Ukrainian Trench - Close Combat Together in Trench - near Artyomovsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
251 views • 07/24/2023

Battle Footage: 200th Brigade storms Ukrainian trenches near Artyomovsk

➡️In the UAV footage from the, fighters from the "Sever-Z" brigade are seen launching an assault on fortified Ukrainian positions.

➡️Close-quarters combat is taking place in Ukrainian trenches. A soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine throws a grenade near his wounded comrade, depriving him of any chances of survival. Seizing the opportunity, a Russian soldier opens intense fire on the enemy.


Another AFU serviceman gets wounded and is forced to retreat, followed by others, leading to a collective withdrawal.


➡️The separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet continues to destroy advancing AFU forces and counterattack before they can launch their assault.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
