Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 24, 2024
Nate Jones, founder of best selling nasal rinse, Xlear, describes his long battle against the FTC's attempt to shut down his clinically tested product because of its efficacy against COVID-19.
#Xclear #NateJones #FTC
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7rs8-xlear-vs.-the-ftc.html